VIDEO: Town of Tonawanda Police officers rescue man from burning vehicle

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and run a stop sign just before the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police officers are being credited with saving a man from a burning vehicle.

Officers and paramedics were called to Sparky Adams Field off Parker Avenue for a report of a vehicle that ran into a pole and drove through a fence.

When Officers Sarah Heft and Alyxander Pasquale arrived on scene, they found the vehicle parked on the field and the inside of the vehicle on fire.

Because the doors were locked, and the driver did not respond to requests to open the door, officers were forced to smash the window to get the driver out.

Officer Pasquale, along with a third officer, Jabob McCormick, were able to drag the driver out of the fiery vehicle.

The rescue was recorded by one of the officer's body camera.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and run a stop sign just before the accident.

Officers say the driver, Saverio M. Depinto, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, has been charged with reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic violations.

Depinto is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.