Town of Tonawanda dentist accused of forcibly touching patient

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda dentist is facing charges for allegedly forcibly touching a patient.

Tiberiu V. Sfintescu, aka Vali Sfintescu, of Williamsville was arraigned in court on one count of Forcible Touching, a Class “A” misdemeanor.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on May 27, 2020 around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say Sfintescu allegedly, "intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in the Town of Tonawanda."

Sfintescu's next court dates is November 30. He was released on his own recognizance. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted, Sfintescu could face up to one year in jail.