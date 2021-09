Buffalo Police were called to the 300 block of Lathrop just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male is recovering after being shot on Buffalo's east side early Tuesday morning.

Officers found Buffalo teen shot. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. H is currently listed in serious condition.