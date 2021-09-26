Buffalo Police investigate Sherman Street shooting

Buffalo Police said a 34-year-old man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m., a man arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Buffalo Police Detectives said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Sherman Street, between Genesee and Sycamore streets.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.