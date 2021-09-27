FBI crime stats show record increase of murders and manslaughters in Buffalo

Buffalo saw a big increase in shootings and homicides, but did see property crime and rapes decrease.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is out with the yearly report on crime around the country and it has some mixed news for Buffalo.

Violent crime rose about 2% last year, but that was also well below the 5.6% rise nationwide.

The total of 61 homicides was the highest since 2006.

Thus far in 2021, there have been 54 homicides in Buffalo.

At the same time, property crimes were down and rapes have plummeted in the last two years. Property crimes have been decreasing since the early 90s.

The city is still near record lows of violent crimes, despite seeing an increase of 2%.

Nationwide, the number of murders and manslaughters increased by 29.4% in 2020 when compared to 2019. That is the largest one-year increase seen since the FBI has been keeping track of these statistics.