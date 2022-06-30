Supreme Court says it will hear Buffalo Billion appeal

Those cases involve local developer Lou Ciminelli and former Andrew Cuomo aide Joe Percoco.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said that in its next session, it will hear two cases that involve the Buffalo Billion.

Those cases involve local developer Lou Ciminelli, who was convicted of bid rigging in the project that eventually became the South Buffalo Tesla plant, and former Andrew Cuomo aide Joe Percoco, who was convicted of taking bribes from companies trying to get Buffalo Billion bids.

At issue in those cases is whether private citizens can be convicted of so-called "honest services" bribery charges.

Louis P. Ciminelli started his 28-month sentence in April at a facility in Tucson, Arizona, according to the federal bureau of prisons.