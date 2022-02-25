Louis Ciminelli begins prison sentence

Louis P. Ciminelli started his 28 month sentence at a facility in Tucson, Arizona.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A real estate developer convicted for his role in a bid rigging scheme connected to the Buffalo Billion is now in prison.

Ciminelli and Alain Kaloyeros were convicted in 2018 on charges including fraud and conspiracy for their role in trying to rig the bid for project development of the SolarCity plant, as it was known at the time. Investigative Post first exposed the wrongdoing in December 2014 and then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara subsequently launched an investigation.

Ciminelli was at one point one of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s largest campaign contributors from Western New York.