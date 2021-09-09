x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Joseph Percoco on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts while talking to reporters outside U.S. District court in New York. A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of Percoco for fraud and accepting bribes on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides for fraud and accepting bribes. 

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Joseph Percoco on Wednesday. A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws. 

Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations. The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme. 

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.

Related Articles