LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Around 2:33 a.m. on Sunday New York State Police responded to a possible shooting on Cambridge Drive in the town of Lockport.

State Police say there is currently an active criminal investigation over the death of a 36-year-old man.

No other details are available at this time. We will bring updates to this story as soon as we learn more.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate Stockbridge Avenue shooting

RELATED: Buffalo Police lieutenant shot at Thursday night; 1 in custody

RELATED: Buffalo Police arrest suspect in east side shooting