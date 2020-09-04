BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on the city's east side Wednesday night.

Police say a 20-year-old man arrived to ECMC around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He is currently listed in serious condition.

The shooting happened on Madison Street, between Broadway and Peckham Street. At the scene, officers found key pieces of evidence including a gun, which led to the arrest of 18-year-old Sevehn Venable of Buffalo.

Venable is charged with 1st degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say this was a targeted incident.