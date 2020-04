BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot Sunday evening in the 100 block of Stockbridge Avenue, east of McCarthy Park.

Detectives are still on the scene.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Buffalo Police lieutenant shot at Thursday night; 1 in custody

RELATED: Buffalo Police arrest suspect in east side shooting

RELATED: Police: Man shot in leg in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood