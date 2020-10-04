BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is in custody after a lieutenant with the Buffalo Police Department was shot at Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. east of the University at Buffalo South Campus, in the vicinity of Bame Avenue and Treehaven Road.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the officer was leaving his residence in his own vehicle when he noticed suspicious activity nearby. The officer said he saw someone running across a yard and into a waiting vehicle.

Rinaldo said that when the lieutenant attempted to follow the vehicle to get the license plate number, the vehicle suddenly stopped, and someone fired one round from a window in what police say was a stolen vehicle.

The lieutenant, who was not hit, then contacted Buffalo Police.

After a short case, Rinaldo said the vehicle was located, and the lieutenant identified the shooter. A gun was also recovered.

However, Rinaldo said police are still looking for three other people.

No one was hurt.

