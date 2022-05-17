Springville man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for 2020 killing

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, pleaded guilty to fatally injuring a victim during a fight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Erie County Sheriff's office announced that a Springville man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge in State Supreme Court for fatally injuring the victim during a fight.

In December of 2020, Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got involved in a physical altercation with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn outside Flynn's home on Greenwood Place in the Village of Springville.

Flynn was critically injured and later died at ECMC. The cause of death was determined as blunt force trauma to the head.