29-year-old Wyoming County man facing charges following shooting

Deputies say a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

ARCADE, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Wyoming County man is facing charges following a shooting Monday night in the Town of Java.

The Communications Division of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. reporting a violent domestic incident at a house on Holland Road. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, a second call came in about five minutes later saying a woman had been shot.

At the time of the shooting, deputies say a 4-year-old child and a 63-year-old woman were also in the residence. Neither were injured in the incident.

Jared Wrazen was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree (a class B felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a class C felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemeanor).