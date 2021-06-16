Springville man charged with manslaughter following fatal fight

Tyler Rehrauer, also known as, Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Springville has been charged in connection with a fight that led to another man's death.

Tyler Rehrauer, also known as, Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

According to investigators, Rehrauer was allegedly involved in a fight with the victim outside Rehrauer's home in Springville last December. The victim, Patrick Flynn, was injured in the fight. Flynn was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.