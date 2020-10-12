Springville man charged with felony manslaughter after victim dies from injuries suffered during alleged assault

Tyler Rehrauer, 22, could face up to 25 years in prison, if convicted, for the alleged Dec. 7 assault that lead to the death of Patrick Flynn, 43.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Springville man is facing a felony manslaughter charge following the death of another resident.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office got calls of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent head injury lying along Greenwood Place in the village in the overnight hours of December 7.

Patrick Flynn, 43, was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital before being transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries later that day. The District Attorney's office says the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

An investigation over the next several days led to the arrest Tyler Rehrauer, 22. The DA's office says the alleged physical altercation occurred at around 2:20 a.m. that Monday, in front of Rehrauer's residence.

Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, which is a Class B felony.

Rehrauer was held at the Erie County Holding Center until his arraignment on Thursday morning.

The judge remanded him without bail. He'll stay in custody until his felony hearing on Tuesday, December 15 at 9:30 a.m.

If convicted, Rehrauer could spend up to 25 years in prison.

The DA's office says Patrick Flynn is of no known relation to the Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn.