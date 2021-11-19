Springville man found guilty of assaulting teacher

A State Supreme Court Judge has found Shawn Connors, 53, guilty of Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Springville man could spend up to a year in jail after being found guilty of attacking a teacher in the parking lot of the Springville Middle School earlier this year.

At the end of a one day trial, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns found Shawn Connors, 53, guilty of Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Connors approached the victim shortly before 7 AM on March 25 and punched him in the face several times, causing the man to fall to the ground and suffer injuries to his face and knees. He also pushed a juvenile who witnessed the assault.

Connors remains free on his own recognizance until sentencing, set for January 25, 2022.