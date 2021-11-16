BPD arrest a 20-year-old in connection with a shooting on Walden Avenue

Tuesday morning the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit arrested 20-year-old Jama Peeler.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, November 12.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Walden Avenue.

This morning the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit arrested 20-year-old Jama Peeler of Buffalo and arrested him on complaints of assault in the 1st-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd-degree.

The shooting injured a 40-year-old year Buffalo man but his injuries were not life-threatening.