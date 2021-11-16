2 sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for murder of beloved shopkeeper

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are facing a long stretch behind bars for the murder of a beloved Niagara Falls shopkeeper nearly three years ago.
The Niagara County District Attorney's office says Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman were each sentenced to 25-years-to-life in the shooting death of Ahmed "Poppy" Alsaid on November 21, 2018.
Both were also given consecutive sentences of 25 years for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven and 25 years for the armed robbery of an off-duty police officer the same night of the fatal shooting
In addition, Coleman and McEnnis were given 25 year sentences for a separate armed robbery of a Niagara Falls man and an additional 15 years on a weapons charge.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
"These sentences today send a strong message that my office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent crimes because victims like Poppy Alsaid deserve justice," said Niagara County DA Brian Seaman.
"I want to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of the Niagara Falls Police Department and the assistance of the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center. Their exemplary efforts allowed us to take these two very violent and dangerous individuals off the streets."