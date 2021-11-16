2 sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for murder of beloved shopkeeper

Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman were sentenced for the Thanksgiving Eve, 2018 death of Ahmed "Poppy" Alsaid.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are facing a long stretch behind bars for the murder of a beloved Niagara Falls shopkeeper nearly three years ago.

The Niagara County District Attorney's office says Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman were each sentenced to 25-years-to-life in the shooting death of Ahmed "Poppy" Alsaid on November 21, 2018.

Both were also given consecutive sentences of 25 years for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven and 25 years for the armed robbery of an off-duty police officer the same night of the fatal shooting

In addition, Coleman and McEnnis were given 25 year sentences for a separate armed robbery of a Niagara Falls man and an additional 15 years on a weapons charge.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

"These sentences today send a strong message that my office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent crimes because victims like Poppy Alsaid deserve justice," said Niagara County DA Brian Seaman.