DEC issues fire danger warning ahead of holiday weekend

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a fire danger warning Wednesday, saying the use of fireworks during Independence Day weekend leads to an increased hazard.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers that dry weather throughout the month of June has increased the risk of fires and is asking people to be safe during the holiday weekend.

"We were fortunate to see some rain this past weekend, but the majority of lands across the state remain very dry,” Commissioner Seggos said. "Recognizing the temptation to set off fireworks this weekend, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to remember that in addition to being dangerous and in some cases, illegal, fireworks can start wildfires.”

Seggos says there are currently three active wildfires in New York State; however, none are in the Western New York Region.

According to the DEC, most of New York State remains at a moderate risk for fires, which means any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires, while fireworks are in the top 12.

Fireworks are responsible for more than 18,000 fires in the U.S. every year, according to the National Safety Council.

The DEC encourages New Yorkers to follow these safety tips to ensure a safe 4th of July.

Never use illegal fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or to use in case of fire.

Before discarding spent and/or unused firewood, soak it in water for a few hours.