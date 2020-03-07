Concerns continue over constant fireworks in the City of Buffalo

'I understand we all want to celebrate. We want to have fun, but there comes a time when you have to be considerate of others.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mother Teresa Home in the City of Buffalo is meant to be a safe haven for mothers in need and their babies.

Everything about the property invites peacefulness, but fireworks have become a growing problem.

"Some of them are so loud you feel like they're literally going off in your bedroom," said Cheryl Calire, the executive director of the Mother Teresa Home.

Tanika Hutcherson has been a resident at the home for several months with her son. She told 2 On Your Side that they can hear the fireworks every night, all night.

"It wakes him up throughout the night. He's not able to sleep with them because it's like 2, 3 in the morning. It's just very frustrating," Hutcherson explained.

We know fireworks can be problematic for pets, veterans, the list goes on. Calire said now they're presenting challenges for their residents.

"Particularly because the whole point of our home here is for rest, for quiet time, to be able to spend quality time with their child and when your sleep is interrupted, not just for bottle-feeding or breastfeeding but continual fireworks, it makes it really difficult for everyone involved," Calire said.

This is not an isolated experience.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo told 2 on Your Side they've seen an increase in the number of calls regarding fireworks over these last several weeks.

"I think some of it is confusion in terms that there are legal fireworks now that can be sold in the State of New York," Rinaldo said.

He added, "Our calls for service center around, number one, the fact that somebody's using fireworks; number two, illegal fireworks; and number three, just people not being good neighbors in terms of when they choose to set off their fireworks."

There can be penalties for illegal or disruptive firework use as well.

Rinaldo explained, "If you've purchased fireworks in New York State, those are the ones that are legal to be used. There's a reason that the state did not legalize mortars or bottle rockets or firecrackers. Those tend to cause more injuries. Those tend to cause more property damage and fires."

Even if you've purchased fireworks that are legal in New York State, Rinaldo is urging you to still use caution and be respectful of those around you.

Sentiments shared at the Mother Teresa Home.