Safe Independence Day weekend options exist during pandemic

Experts say have fun, but stay safe. Pay attention to crowd size, location, and who you're with.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While there are still COVID complications, things have opened up a bit for this upcoming holiday weekend.

You have options like the Buffalo Zoo, the fireworks at places such as the Transit Drive-In or even over Chautauqua Lake.

Or maybe the National Comedy Center, if you need a laugh

Or perhaps the beach, but with mandatory social distancing and masks.

So what about a party or barbecue gathering for family and friends? First, keep it under 50 people, and again, remember the masks.

According to Dr. John Fudyma of Latus Medical Care: "Even though I know people are getting tired of wearing masks, sometimes they find them a little uncomfortable, it is still very important for people to wear masks in public especially in larger gatherings. Social distancing also is still very important. One of things that I would recommend is setting up for your party or get together and putting seating arrangements six feet apart."

Another suggestion from Dr. Fudyma: stagger the arrivals of guests.

"I would suggest probably even having multiple waves of people coming in at different times to actually decrease the density of that gathering," Dr. Fudyma said.

Also consider taking your own cooler with individually wrapped food and drinks. And if you're the host, with your bathrooms, make sure you explain there is plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfectant with the soap on tap, and even disposable hand towels available.

Now from the words of advice of Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein:

"Keep it small, the size of the gathering. Small, and do it outside. Remember, smaller is better, and then outdoors is better than indoors, so keep it outside," she said.

And Burstein emphasizes the safest option of all is to strictly stick with immediate family.