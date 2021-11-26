x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

47-year-old Lewiston man killed in Concord pedestrian incident

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Jason Hilbig, 47, of Lewiston was killed in a pedestrian incident Tuesday afternoon.

CONCORD, New York — The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian accident that occured in Concord around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A Deputy was out on patrol when they were flagged down by a bystander who pointed to a male victim who was lying motionless on Genesee Road. The bystander detailed that the suspected vehicle continued driving.

As EMS attended to the victim, a deputy located the suspected vehicle and stopped them along Genesee Road.

Jason Hilbig, 47, of Lewiston was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

Local Advocate Reacts to Verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery murder