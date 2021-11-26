47-year-old Lewiston man killed in Concord pedestrian incident

CONCORD, New York — The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian accident that occured in Concord around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
A Deputy was out on patrol when they were flagged down by a bystander who pointed to a male victim who was lying motionless on Genesee Road. The bystander detailed that the suspected vehicle continued driving.
As EMS attended to the victim, a deputy located the suspected vehicle and stopped them along Genesee Road.
Jason Hilbig, 47, of Lewiston was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.