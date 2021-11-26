47-year-old Lewiston man killed in Concord pedestrian incident

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Jason Hilbig, 47, of Lewiston was killed in a pedestrian incident Tuesday afternoon.

CONCORD, New York — The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian accident that occured in Concord around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A Deputy was out on patrol when they were flagged down by a bystander who pointed to a male victim who was lying motionless on Genesee Road. The bystander detailed that the suspected vehicle continued driving.

As EMS attended to the victim, a deputy located the suspected vehicle and stopped them along Genesee Road.

Jason Hilbig, 47, of Lewiston was pronounced dead at the scene.