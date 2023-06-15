3 Rochester suspects charged in relation to stolen property

Three suspects were arraigned on charges on Thursday in relation to $6,000 in stolen property and a stolen vehicle.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Three Rochester citizens were arraigned on charges relating to stolen property in Genesee County on Thursday.

The three individuals— Kiara Bates, 31; Jayona Henderson, 20; and Ashanay McBean, 27—were located on Route 5 heading into the Town of Batavia.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office reached out to the Genesee County Emergency Communication Center for help in locating a vehicle involved in a larceny on June 13.

Inside the vehicle was $6,000 in stolen property associated with the larceny being investigated by Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The Acura was reported missing on May 28 of this year to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Transit Police Department.

The three suspects were transported to Genesee County Jail. They were held and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class "D" felony. Bates and Anderson were released and transported to Erie County due to pending charges. McBean stayed in Genesee County because they had two or more felony convictions and Town Court not authorized to set bail in this case.