3 people arrested following car chase in Williamsville

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three people were arrested after a vehicle, which was reported as stolen in Cheektowaga, crashed Tuesday night after a chase in Williamsville.

The three people arrested are all from Buffalo: 21-year-old Jashawn Fields, 21-year-old Ernest Holloway, and 22-year-old Josphina Wal.

It all began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Amherst Police Department said it received complaints about a white sedan driving through parking lots, with people getting out of the vehicle to check car doors.

Later, around Evans Street and Sheridan Drive, police spotted a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that matched the description, and was reported as stolen from Cheektowaga. The vehicle reportedly fled from police before it struck a curb, leading to a pursuit on foot.

Amherst Police said that during the chase, a suspect was seen attempting to discard a loaded handgun, and that narcotics were recovered inside the vehicle.

The charges for Fields include criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawfully fleeing police in a motor vehicle, Amherst Police said.

The charges for Holloway include criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, and obstructing governmental administration.

Wal's charges include criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.