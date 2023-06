A Niagara Falls resident allegedly punched and attempted to bite a security guard at the Dave Matthews Band concert Wednesday at Darien Lake.

The incident occurred during the Dave Matthews Band concert at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Genesee County.

Kelly Jones, the person charged with the crime, is from Niagara Falls and was officially arrested for second-degree harassment.