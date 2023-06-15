Teen driver involved in deadly crash with stolen Kia pleads guilty

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

A teen who was driving a stolen KIA that crashed on the Kensington Expressway killing four people last fall has pleaded guilty.

The 16-year-old male pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to four counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

The teen is not being named due to youthful offender status.

Investigators say the teen was operating the stolen KIA on the inbound Kensington Expressway on October 24, 2022 when he crashed near the entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway. All five people in the vehicle were ejected.

Four of those passengers -- Ahjanae Harper, 14; Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17 and Kevin Payne, 16 -- died from their injuries in the crash.

A fifth passenger, a 14-year-old female, was treated at ECMC and released. She continues to recover from her injuries.

The teen offender is scheduled to be sentenced in August.