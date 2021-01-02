Buffalo family searching for answers after brothers murdered three months apart

Felix Aguirre, 17, and Luis Rivera, 24, were both murdered last year. Their mother is praying for answers and closure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo mother is begging for someone to come forward with information after not one - but two - of her sons were killed on the streets of Buffalo, just three months apart.

Annette Figueroa says she has lot of questions and no answers and needs peace.

On Christmas Eve last year, a time that should've been filled with so much joy, there was heartbreak when her 17-year-old son, Felix Aguirre, was murdered. He was shot to death while sitting in his car with his friend on Liddell Street.

"There was no Christmas over here," said Figueroa.

Felix was a senior at Hutch Tech, and after school he could always be found playing sports at the Boys & Girls Club.

Joe Scarsella was a coach and mentor to Felix.

"Very coachable. Most importantly he was a great teammate," said Scarsella.

Scarsella said Felix always put his 5 brothers and his mother first. He recalled specifically that Felix worked as a Junior counselor and was given a $100 gift card for his service. Instead of keeping the money for himself, Felix gave it to his mother to help take care of his family.

"He was a hard worker. To cut a life short and to not see that future, it's tough," said Scarsella.

Brenda Montanez is a close family friend and she says she's shocked and devastated. She is helping to support Figueroa not just through the loss of one son, but two. Figueroa's oldest son Luis Rivera, was also murdered. The 24-year-old was killed on Kenmore Avenue on September 14, 2020, just a short 3 months before Felix was killed.

"I don't know what happened. How? Why?" Figueroa cried.

Those are questions Buffalo Police detectives are still trying to answer. They have not made arrests in either Luis or Felix's death.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $7500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Luis's case, and Felix's case as well.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police tell WGRZ they are investigating if Felix's death and Luis's death are connected and they're working with a number of leads and looking at surveillance video, too.

"I just want justice. I want justice for Felix. He was taken too quickly. He had a bright future. He wasn't just another homicide. He wasn't just another kid. He's Felix," said Montanez. "This is our baby. It takes a community to raise a baby. And that kid had such a bright future."

An arrest won't bring either one of her sons back, but it could bring Figueroa a little bit of closure.

"Just give me peace, because I don't have it," Figueroa said.