Retired Buffalo Police Detective and former East Aurora Village trustee facing charges following cocaine investigation

Rivera was released on $75,000 bail while Biggs was released on his own recognizance due to the charges being non-qualifying offenses for bail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo Police Detective and a 25-year-old male from Buffalo are facing charges following a cocaine investigation.

Kevin T. Biggs, 51, of East Aurora, a retired Buffalo Police detective and former East Aurora Village trustee and Alexis Rivera, 25, of Buffalo are facing numerous drug charges following a series of events, including a shooting that involved Rivera.

Authorities say that on September 7, 2020, Alexis Rivera was shot at by an unknown person on Wyoming Avenue. He was taken to ECMC where he spent several days. When Buffalo Police officers were investigating, Rivera's vehicle was impounded as evidence. Buffalo Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found approximately 13 ounces of cocaine inside the car.

Authorities then say during the afternoon of September 25, 2020, it is alleged that retired Buffalo Police Detective Kevin Biggs, while wearing police attire and falsely presenting himself as an officer, went to the Buffalo Police Department impound lot on Dart Street to obtain Rivera's vehicle.

Biggs allegedly provided forged police documents to personnel in an attempt to acquire the vehicle.

Biggs is also being accused of entering the Buffalo Police garage on Seneca Street on three different occasions (September 14, September 25 and September 28) when he did not have permission to be on the property. He was allegedly in possession of bolt cutters during one occasion at the police garage.

Authorities also say that after Biggs left the police impound lot on September 28, Rivera went to the police garage with the same fake police paperwork in an attempt to obtain the impounded vehicle.

Alexis Rivera has been charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, Class “A-I” felony

Two counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, Class “D” felonies

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Class “A” misdemeanor

One count of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class “B” misdemeanor

Kevin T. Biggs has been charged with:

One count of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, Class “D” felony

One count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Class “D” felony

One count of Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, Class “E” felony

One count of Possession of Burglar Tools, Class “A” misdemeanor