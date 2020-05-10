Collins man arrested on drug and vehicle charges

The Sheriff's Deputy found a packet of cocaine and three packets with heroin residue inside the car.

COLLINS, N.Y. — A man from Collins is facing drug and vehicle charges following a traffic stop Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a sheriff's deputy stopped 33-year-old Ronald Kehr along Route 39 in the Town of Collins for vehicle and traffic law violations.

They say Kehr's license was suspended and after searching the car, the deputy found a packet of cocaine and three packets with heroin residue.

Kehr was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine, misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with five separate vehicle and traffic law violations.