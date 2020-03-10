Buffalo Police investigate shooting in city's Kensington neighborhood

Buffalo Police say a man was shot multiple times Friday night. He was taken to ECMC; police say his injuries appear to be serious in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was shot multiple times in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood.

The Buffalo Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Federal Avenue and Kensington Avenue. The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious in nature.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.