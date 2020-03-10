Buffalo Police investigate shooting in city's Kensington neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was shot multiple times in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood.
The Buffalo Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Federal Avenue and Kensington Avenue. The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious in nature.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.