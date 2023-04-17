Recent break-ins along businesses on Niagara Street upsetting business owners

Business owners want to be a step ahead of the crooks. They are working together to prevent future break-ins.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The issue of burglaries happening to businesses along Niagara Street is continual. Over the weekend, another business was hit, Mint Cocktail and Kitchen.

Crime Stoppers of Western New York is hunting to find the man who police say is responsible for multiple break-ins. The problem is upsetting to the store owner of Free Street Tavern, Joshua White.

"It's more of a pain than anything. We don't care about the little bit of booze they take," says White.

A pain for White because he doesn't leave money in the register. However, they still rip the cash register from the wall and run away with it. White says damage ranges from $1,000-2,000.

"They get nothing. They cause $2,000 worth of damage. They probably feel like idiots because they have a cash register with no money in it," says White.

He is tired of paying the damages. He had seven burglaries since opening three years ago. White posted hand-written signs on all the doors saying, "Please don't break in here. There's no money. The alarms are going to go off, and it's a huge pain in the a**."

White isn't alone. Mint Cocktails and Kitchen were hit over the weekend. Co-owner Chris Mendez is upset.

"We do know a lot of the business owners up and down the street, and we do communicate about these things," says Mendez.

He thinks burglars are breaking into their business by picking up rocks from storm drains and throwing them throw the window. However, they want to be a step ahead of the crooks. Instead of depending on Buffalo Police Department to make arrests, business owners are working together to prevent future break-ins.

"You're not going to come away with a lot going in a restaurant looking for money," says Mendez.

They have security cameras and alarms. Now they're keeping money out of the registers and adding thicker glass to the windows. A representative from the City of Buffalo, Michael Degeorge, says Buffalo Police have been canvassing the area. He also says police are talking with business owners and residents living in surrounding neighborhoods.