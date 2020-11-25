Ransomville man arrested on stolen vehicle charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Ransomville man turned himself in to deputies Monday afternoon on multiple charges relating to stolen vehicles, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Lazeration, 23, turned himself in to the sheriff's office on a warrant Monday afternoon. Deputies said he is accused of possessing a stolen dirtbike, which was taken from Wheatfield over the summer. Deputies said he is also accused of stealing a vehichle from the town of Niagara on November 15. Authorities said he also significantly damaged another vehicle while attempting to steal it from a home on November 14.
He has been charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Niagara County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.