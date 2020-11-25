$7,500 reward offered for information regarding unsolved 2016 homicide

Holly Seiler was killed the morning of October 20, 2016.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for an unsolved 2016 homicide.

The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo, the City of Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office for information regarding Holly Seiler's killer.

Seiler was killed the morning of October 20, 2016. Seiler was strangled and set on fire at her residence located on East High Street in the City of Lockport.