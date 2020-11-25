$7,500 reward offered for information regarding unsolved 2016 homicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for an unsolved 2016 homicide.
The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo, the City of Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office for information regarding Holly Seiler's killer.
Seiler was killed the morning of October 20, 2016. Seiler was strangled and set on fire at her residence located on East High Street in the City of Lockport.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Buffalo by calling (716) 867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.