Crime

Buffalo man who killed grandmother and baby sentenced to 64 years to life

Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson Kyrie were shot during her 54th birthday party the night of July 2, 2018.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The killer of a Buffalo woman and her grandson will spend the next 64 years to life in prison.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Kenyatta Austin, 27, of Buffalo Monday afternoon.

Yvette Johnson was celebrating her 54th birthday the night of  July 2, 2018 when Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street.  Johnson and her grandson, 17-month old Kyrie, who was being held by someone else, were both killed. Two men were also shot but survived. 

Following a bench trial in February, Judge Case found Austin guilty of two counts of intentional murder, two counts of assault and one count of weapons possession. 

