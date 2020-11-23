Buffalo man who killed grandmother and baby sentenced to 64 years to life

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The killer of a Buffalo woman and her grandson will spend the next 64 years to life in prison.

Yvette Johnson was celebrating her 54th birthday the night of July 2, 2018 when Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street. Johnson and her grandson, 17-month old Kyrie, who was being held by someone else, were both killed. Two men were also shot but survived.