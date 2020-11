Richard Swiderski, 43, faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced in January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution while he was already out on parole for another crime.

Richard Swiderski, 43, admitted that between June 21 and July 27 of this year, he posted online ads for prostitution and arranged meetings between men and women in exchange for a cut of the profits.