3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead

Three men were shot on the 400 block of 9th Street. One of the victims died.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other males were also shot, but police say their injures appear to be non-life threatening.