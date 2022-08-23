x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting

Buffalo Police homicide detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo woman has been charged with murder in the second degree.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police homicide detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo woman has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman on Berkshire Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot. The woman, who has not been identified at this time, died at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Community responds to Keiper's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out