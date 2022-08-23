29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting

Buffalo Police homicide detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo woman has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman on Berkshire Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot. The woman, who has not been identified at this time, died at the scene.