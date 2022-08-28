Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.

Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa.

Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.

"The circumstances of the shooting are still actively being investigated, but it appears to be an isolated incident," state police said in a statement.

Two vehicles were involved, according to state police: a black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago, and a red sedan driven by the shooter. After he was shot, Alicia-Santiago was able to drive from the park-and-ride location to a gas station, where state police found him.