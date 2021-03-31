Police in PA & NY looking for shooting suspect after vehicle was found in Chautauqua County

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police say they are actively looking for William Jacob Concini, 43, of Erie, PA, following a shooting Wednesday morning.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Pennsylvania State Police say the vehicle of a man considered to be "armed and dangerous" was located Wednesday morning in Chautauqua County.

Concini's vehicle was located by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department around 10 a.m. in Ripley, NY. As of 12:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police say Concini has not been located.

Anyone with information about Concini's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 898-1641. Pennsylvania State Police note that you should not approach Concini.

The investigation is ongoing.