25-year-old Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the passenger of a vehicle, which drove through a police blockade last summer at a protest on Bailey Avenue has been indicted on a gun charge.

Semaj T. Pigram, 25, of Buffalo, was virtually arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

It's alleged that Pigram was the passenger of a vehicle that drove through a law enforcement blockade on June 1, 2020. According to the District Attorney's Office, a loaded handgun was allegedly recovered from the vehicle. The gun had been reported stolen back in January 2020 from West Seneca.

Pigram is set to return to court on March 29. Bail is currently set at $50,000.

If convicted of the charge, Pigram faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Deyanna J. Davis, the driver of the vehicle, was arraigned on an indictment last week. She was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree.

Investigators say Davis is accused of "intentionally and recklessly engaging in behavior that caused serious physical injuries to another person by using her vehicle as a dangerous instrument to commit the alleged crime."