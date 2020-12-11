LeRoy man arrested after leading deputies on chase

LEROY, N.Y. — A LeRoy man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and leading Sheriff's deputies on a short chase back in September, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Russell Hamilton, 30, was arrested on September 7 in LeRoy. Authorities said Hamilton fled the scene when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic stop.
Deputies chased Hamilton into the Village until he got out of his car and led deputies on a brief foot chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators said when deputies apprehended him, Hamilton tried to hit one of them with a 'dangerous instrument.'
Hamilton is charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unlawful fleeing a police officer, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, and obstructing a government administrator. He was released with an appearance ticket and is set to be arraigned in LeRoy Town Court on December 1.