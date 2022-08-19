Police: 9 dogs removed from Lancaster woman's home after report filed

Andrea White was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating an incident in Lancaster after a resident filed a report for a missing dog earlier this month.

On Aug. 10, a resident told Lancaster Police that his dog, a terrier mix, was left in the care of a woman, identified as Andrea White, who agreed to board his dog at her house in Lancaster from July 18 to Aug. 1. However, when the owner returned to pick up his dog, White allegedly told him that she no longer had the dog, saying that the dog ran away.

Upon investigation, Lancaster Police say they discovered information that led them to believe that the missing dog was in White's residence. A search warrant was later executed for White's residence on Aug. 17.

According to Lancaster Police, the missing dog was allegedly found in the house along with eight other dogs. The missing dog allegedly sustained various injuries while in White's care. The dog was later returned to its owner and was taken to an emergency vet for treatment.

Police say the dog had a broken front leg, a cut around its neck, and several missing teeth.

Of the other eight dogs that were in White's care, police say two were "properly licensed and left at the residence."

The other six dogs were taken by Lancaster Dog Control Officers and are currently being sheltered until their ownership is determined.

White was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree (a class E felony). Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.