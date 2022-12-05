2 people face animal cruelty charges in Brant

Jessica Bristol-Glore and Joseph Glore of Brant are accused of keeping dozens of animals in unsanitary and unhealthy living conditions.

BRANT, N.Y. — Two people are facing several animal cruelty charges.

Two people are facing several animal cruelty charges.

Jessica Bristol-Glore and Joseph Glore of Brant are accused of keeping dozens of animals in unsanitary and unhealthy living conditions.

The SPCA of Erie County says it was called to the home on April 22 following complaints from neighbors. Officers ended up removing eight dogs, three horses, three cats, and 32 chickens.

"In the country, we're facing something called highly pathogenic avian influenza," SPCA officer Lindsey Wood said. "So very high stringent bio hazard measures had to be taken to make sure those chickens were cared for, transported in proper bio fashion, and also quarantined to make sure they were negative for influenza."

A no-animal order was issued at Thursday's court appearance in Brant, meaning that Jessica Bristol-Glore can't have any animals for the time being.