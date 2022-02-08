Buffalo man given conditions for discharge in animal cruelty case over injured puppy

Navier Rodriguez was given a conditional discharge on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges for injuring a puppy was given a conditional discharge.

Navier Rodriguez, 23, was given the following conditions by Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens for animal cruelty charges; he may not own a pet for the next five years, perform 150 hours of community service, undergo a mental health evaluation, and complete an SPCA animal welfare course.

Navier Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance, a Class “A” misdemeanor back in December.

Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to intentionally hitting his puppy and throwing it to the ground multiple times in April of 2021. The incident happened on Porter Avenue near Front Park and was witnessed by several people.

The puppy suffered serious injuries to its mouth, including cuts and broken teeth. He was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where he was treated. The dog, who is now named 'Petey,' is currently with a foster family.