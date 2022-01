Buffalo Police are investigating the shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old on Buffalo's east side.

According to police, it happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning inside a home in the 200 block of Grider Street.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.