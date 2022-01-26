Buffalo Police investigating double shooting on Auburn Avenue

According to police, two people were shot Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night on the city's West Side.

According to police, two people were shot just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue. The victims were identified as a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to ECMC to be treated. Their current condition is unknown at this time.