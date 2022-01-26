Buffalo Police investigating double shooting on Auburn Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night on the city's West Side.
According to police, two people were shot just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue. The victims were identified as a man and a woman.
Both victims were taken to ECMC to be treated. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.