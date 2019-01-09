BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night on Buffalo's east side.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue, near Concordia Cemetery.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police seek answers in fatal shooting

RELATED: Buffalo man arraigned in Riverside shooting death

RELATED: Police release name of woman shot and killed on Ebling Avenue