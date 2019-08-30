TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Who killed Danielle Cretacci and shot her two young daughters?

Town of Tonawanda Police tell 2 On Your Side they have no persons of interests, but they are following up on leads. A forensics team spent a third day at the crime scene on Ebling Avenue.

Cretacci was 31 years old. Her daughters are 11 and 8.

The triple shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday inside this home owned by John Guercio, someone Danielle knew for a few years.

His attorney says there was no romantic relationship between the two. The lawyer issued a statement and spoke with us by phone.

"He knows her just through his business. Originally she was an employee at Guercio and Sons," attorney Rob Singer said. "She fell in some bad times and reached out to John for help, and out of the goodness of his heart, he took in her and her children into his house so she could get back on her feet."

Guercio also lived at the house and was there a couple of hours before the homicide.

"He reports into business at approximately 2 a.m., to help out with stocking trucks and getting ready for shipments. He left the house. Everybody was asleep. He received a call from Tonawanda detectives at approximately 4:30 in the morning and they informed him that his home was burglarized and that there was a shooting," Singer said.

Meanwhile, those who know the victims held a vigil on Buffalo's west side, where Cretacci used to live, on Wednesday.

Police maintain it was not a random shooting and ask that anyone with information should contact Tonawanda Police.

