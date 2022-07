The male victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with what police called "injuries that appear serious in nature."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was arrested after a male was stabbed Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Lovejoy, Buffalo Police said. Police did not provide an age for the male victim, who was stabbed while on a porch.

